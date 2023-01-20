Saipem wins $900m in offshore contracts

Italian energy services player Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts worth a total of around $900m.

The first contract, in partnership with Aker Solutions, has been awarded by Total Energies, for the Lapa Southwest development project, a deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic, 270 km off the coast of São Paulo, in Brazil.

The scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines (SURF) as well as a Subsea Production System (SPS).

LAPA SW Development Project is the first-ever integrated SURF and SPS project awarded by TotalEnergies.

Saipem will maximize the local content by making use of its yard Guarujá CTCO (Centro de Tecnologia e Construção Offshore) for logistics activities and Quad Joints Fabrication and some other manufacturing activities.

The other contract has been awarded to Saipem by Equinor for the Irpa Pipeline project. The project, located in deep waters in the Norwegian Sea, consists of the installation of 80-kms-long swagged Pipe-in-Pipe pipeline connecting the subsea production template of Irpa field to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

The offshore operations are planned to take place in 2025 and will be performed by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone.