Saipem wins Coral Sul FLNG maintenance contract

Saipem has been awarded a long-term contract for maintenance services of the floating facility Coral Sul FLNG for liquefied natural gas offshore Mozambique.

The contract, worth approximately $150m, was awarded by a special purpose entity incorporated in Mozambique by Area 4 partners – Eni as the delegated operator and ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS, and ENH as the remaining partners. The deal is for up to 10 years and covers maintenance of the entire FLNG facility and onboard supervision as well as the creation of an onshore logistical base.

“The award of this new service contract confirms Saipem’s presence in the liquefied natural gas segment, within the scope of the diversification of the project portfolio and strengthens its positioning in a strategic country such as Mozambique,” Italian contractor said in a statement.

The Coral Sul FLNG facility has been built to produce natural gas from the Rovuma Basin, located around 50 km from the Mozambique coast. It is the first FLNG facility operating in ultra-deep waters, connected to an underwater system at a depth of around 2,000 m.