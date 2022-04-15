Saipem’s crane vessel stabilised after lifting accident in Norway

Saipem’s 198 m long semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000 has returned to a stable and safe condition following an incident on Thursday morning onboard that caused it to list heavily in Åmøyfjorden north of Stavanger, Norway.

Saipem said in a release on Thursday evening that the incident occurred while the vessel was performing the planned five-year load test of the main cranes.

“Further to a preliminary assessment, it would appear that the main block wire broke during the test lifting operation and the testing load (two cargo barges) with the main block were released in the water.

“The unit, after an initial tilting caused by the load release, promptly returned in a stable position and safe condition. A crane assessment is ongoing,” the Italian contractor added.

There were 275 people on board when the incident occurred. Everyone has been evacuated and accounted for, and no injuries have been reported.