Saipem’s giant crane vessel tilts off Norway

A giant semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000 tilted during a lifting operation onboard in Åmøyfjorden north of Stavanger, Norway.

There were 275 people on board when the incident occurred. Everyone has been evacuated and accounted for, and no injuries have been reported. The Norwegian Maritime Directorate said it will carry out inspections of the vessel as soon as the situation allows.

Norwegian media reported eyewitnesses hearing loud bangs at around 10.00 hrs local time, shortly before the ship began to tilt. According to Norway’s central rescue center, HRS Sor-Norge, a barge next to the crane vessel sustained significant damage and capsized.

The 198 m long vessel was most recently installing jacket foundations at the 1.075 GW Seagreen offshore wind farm off the Angus coast, developed by a joint venture of SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.