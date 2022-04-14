EuropeOffshoreOperations

Saipem’s giant crane vessel tilts off Norway

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 14, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Twitter

A giant semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000 tilted during a lifting operation onboard in Åmøyfjorden north of Stavanger, Norway.

There were 275 people on board when the incident occurred. Everyone has been evacuated and accounted for, and no injuries have been reported. The Norwegian Maritime Directorate said it will carry out inspections of the vessel as soon as the situation allows.

Norwegian media reported eyewitnesses hearing loud bangs at around 10.00 hrs local time, shortly before the ship began to tilt. According to Norway’s central rescue center, HRS Sor-Norge, a barge next to the crane vessel sustained significant damage and capsized.

The 198 m long vessel was most recently installing jacket foundations at the 1.075 GW Seagreen offshore wind farm off the Angus coast, developed by a joint venture of SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 14, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button