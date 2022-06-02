Saitec launches 50 MW Spanish floater pilot

Spanish engineering firm Saitec has announced plans to develop a pre-commercial pilot park with five units and a total potential of 50 MW in the Mediterranean Sea in 2025.

The project called Medfloat Pilot Parc has started with the presentation of the initial document for assessment by the competent environmental body, which will provide information on the scope that the environmental impact study should have. Offshore wind turbines will use Saitec’s SATH technology in the open sea in Girona, specifically in an area located more than 15 km from Cap de Creus on the Costa Brava.

Saitec said the Medfloat Pilot Parc aims to become a pioneering project to investigate the possibilities of shared use with other activities, especially with fishing and aquaculture. The wind turbines will potentially provide power for 50,000 homes.

The project is an initiative aligned with the climate neutrality objectives and one step forward in consolidating SATH technology, after the development of the pioneering 2 MW DemoSATH project, which is currently under construction in the port of Bilbao. The objective of this pilot project, carried out in collaboration with RWE, is to test the technology and progress in the industrialised manufacturing process for this solution. DemoSATH will be the first floating offshore wind turbine connected to the Spanish grid and capable of providing power to 2,000 homes.