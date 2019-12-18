Home Sector Operations SAL Heavy Lift adds three ships to fleet December 18th, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

SAL Heavy Lift has announced that it will add three heavylift vessels into its fleet in the first quarter of 2020.

The three vessels Hanna, Klara and Lisa are each geared with two 400-tonne capacity cranes that can work in tandem to handle 800-tonne loads and they will be put into SAL’s semi-liner service worldwide.

Heino Winter Group, the former owner of the three ships, will continue to provide technical management.

“I am very happy that we have been able to add these vessels to our heavylift fleet. This way SAL will be able to service clients who may at times look for ships that can take larger volumes of cargo in combination with heavy lift item,” said Dr Martin Harren, CEO of SAL Heavy Lift.

SAL Heavy Lift currently operates a fleet of 10 heavylift vessels.