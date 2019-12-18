SAL Heavy Lift adds three ships to fleet

December 18th, 2019

SAL Heavy Lift has announced that it will add three heavylift vessels into its fleet in the first quarter of 2020.

The three vessels Hanna, Klara and Lisa are each geared with two 400-tonne capacity cranes that can work in tandem to handle 800-tonne loads and they will be put into SAL’s semi-liner service worldwide.

Heino Winter Group, the former owner of the three ships, will continue to provide technical management.

“I am very happy that we have been able to add these vessels to our heavylift fleet. This way SAL will be able to service clients who may at times look for ships that can take larger volumes of cargo in combination with heavy lift item,” said Dr Martin Harren, CEO of SAL Heavy Lift.

SAL Heavy Lift currently operates a fleet of 10 heavylift vessels.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

