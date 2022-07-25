EuropeOperations
SAL Heavy Lift orders up to six multipurpose heavylift ships in China
Germany’s SAL Heavy Lift has placed an order at Wuhu Shipyard in China for four firm plus two options of 14,600 dwt heavylift multipurpose (MPP) vessels.
The 149.9 m long ships are each set to have two 800 tonne cranes fitted, with delivery due from the second quarter of 2024 onwards, according to Clarksons Research.
Hamburg-based SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the German shipping and logistics group Harren & Partner Group and the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, is one of the leading carriers specialised in breakbulk and project cargo, operating a fleet of 30 heavylift vessels.
Financial details surrounding the latest order have not been disclosed.