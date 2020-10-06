SAL takeover of Intermarine sees Svend Andersen return

In the latest round of consolidation in the heavy lift sector Germany’s SAL Heavy Lift, part of Harren & Partner, has acquired a major stake in US owner Intermarine.

Intermarine will operate as an independent brand within the SAL Heavy Lift Group, and will tie its Americas liner service to SAL’s global heavy lift trade in what the two companies say is the most comprehensive maritime breakbulk and heavy lift solution in the Americas. The Intermarine fleet consists of seven multi-purpose heavy lift vessels.

Richard Seeg will remain as president of Intermarine and Chad Call as vice president and CFO, while former BBC Chartering boss Svend Andersen steps in as CEO and shareholder. Andersen had worked at Intermarine early in his career.

Commenting on the acquisition, Andersen says: “The joining of Intermarine with the SAL organization is a perfect matching of two companies which share the same basic set of values and business philosophy yet with a different fleet of vessels, resources and outreach. In combination, it makes an unmatched setup in cross-Atlantic trading and intra-Americas heavy lift shipping. I have invested in this venture, as I see great prospects in bringing the Intermarine brand and business onwards under the helm and support by SAL Heavy Lift as a top brand in the heavy lift shipping industry.”

Martin Harren, CEO of SAL, adds: “We have for a while been looking at expanding our services in the Americas, and with Intermarine now being part of the SAL Group, we can enable further trade across the Atlantic, combining important trade between Africa, South America, North America and Europe. We could instantly see the great synergy effects between Intermarine and SAL. When we can combine our already strong sales setup in the USA with the know-how from resources like Richard Seeg, Chad Call, and lastly Svend Andersen, who I have known and worked with for many years, I see a very powerful setup unfold.”

The new business combination begins commercial operation immediately.