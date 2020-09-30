AsiaDry Cargo

Salam Pacific goes on a vintage post-panamax purchasing spree

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow September 30, 2020
Indonesia’s Salam Pacific has emerged as the buyer of a number of post-panamaxes in recent months.

It bought two 19-year-old, Taiwanese-built, 88,000 dwt bulkers, the Taipower Prosperity 1 and Taipower Prosperity 2, for $5.25m each, which have subsequently been reflagged to home soil and renamed Manalagi Asta and Manalagi Asta.

Salam Pacific then tapped Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) for its 88,000.dwt post-panamax, Corona Horizon, now Manalagi Dasa. This ship fetched $5.9m.

Now a sister ship Corona Garland is reported by brokers as sold to the same outfit for $6m. The ship received offers from many Asian owners before being sold to Salam Pacific who will deploy it to move nickel ore domestically.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

