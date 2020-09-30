Salam Pacific goes on a vintage post-panamax purchasing spree

Indonesia’s Salam Pacific has emerged as the buyer of a number of post-panamaxes in recent months.

It bought two 19-year-old, Taiwanese-built, 88,000 dwt bulkers, the Taipower Prosperity 1 and Taipower Prosperity 2, for $5.25m each, which have subsequently been reflagged to home soil and renamed Manalagi Asta and Manalagi Asta.

Salam Pacific then tapped Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) for its 88,000.dwt post-panamax, Corona Horizon, now Manalagi Dasa. This ship fetched $5.9m.

Now a sister ship Corona Garland is reported by brokers as sold to the same outfit for $6m. The ship received offers from many Asian owners before being sold to Salam Pacific who will deploy it to move nickel ore domestically.