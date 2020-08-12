AsiaContainers

Salam Pacific takes on its largest ships to date

Sam Chambers August 12, 2020
Indonesian carrier Salam Pacific Indonesia Lines has been revealed by Alphaliner as the taker of the taker of First Ship Lease Trust’s last three boxships.

The three 4,252 teu ships – FSL Elixir, FSL Eminence and FSL Enhancer – are now the largest ships in Salam Pacific’s fleet. VesselsValue puts the market value of the CSBC-built ships at around $7.5m to $7.9m each.

Salam Pacific currently operates a fleet of 48 container vessels and multipurpose cargo ships on its network of Indonesian domestic services. Alphaliner lists the company as the 28th largest containerline in the world.

The sales leaves Singapore-based FSL with a fleet of 12 tankers.

