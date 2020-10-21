Less than a minute

Sales clock up at Hamburg Bulk Carriers

Georg Greilinger and Jens von Husen-led Hamburg Bulk Carriers (HBC) is trimming its fleet at a rapid speed.

Broker sources tell Splash that the owner is seeking attention, marketing its biggest ship for sale, the nine-year-old, 80,000 dwt kamsarmax Asia Opal .

HBC’s sales focus started in June, offloading a three-year-old handymax named La Venture for $16.3m to Kuok Group’s Pacific Carriers.

Last week brokers noted the sale of two 10-year-old Sinopacific Zhejiang built supramax bulkers, the 58,800 dwt Asia Emerald II, and Asia Emerald III for $8m each.

HBC has a young fleet after ordering a series of 10 handy bulkers which delivered three year ago.