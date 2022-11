Sallaum Lines is expanding its car carrier fleet with two new dual-fuel LNG vessels in China.

The Swiss-based shipowner has contracted Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for 7,500 ceu ships set to deliver in 2025.

Sallaum Lines is the tenth largest vehicle carrier operator with a fleet of 10 owned and chartered vessels.

According to VesselsValue data, the Ibrahim Sallaum-founded company is paying $88m per ship.