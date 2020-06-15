Home Sector Tankers Salmar enters suezmax sector with SKS tanker acquisition June 15th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Tankers

Greek tanker owner Salmar Shipping has acquired the 2003-built suezmax tanker SKS Sinni from Norwegian owner SKS Tankers, a tanker unit of Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Group.

Shipbroking house Clarksons reported that Salmar bought the 159,000 dwt Hyundai-built tanker for a price of $20m.

The acquisition marks the company’s entry into the suezmax tanker sector and the vessel will become the largest vessel in the company’s fleet which is now comprises of two MR1 tankers and three small chemical tankers.

It is the second suezmax SKS has sold this year, having offloaded the 2003-built SKS Saluda to Marshall Shipping in February.