Salmar enters suezmax sector with SKS tanker acquisition

Salmar enters suezmax sector with SKS tanker acquisition

June 15th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Greek tanker owner Salmar Shipping has acquired the 2003-built suezmax tanker SKS Sinni from Norwegian owner SKS Tankers, a tanker unit of Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Group.

Shipbroking house Clarksons reported that Salmar bought the 159,000 dwt Hyundai-built tanker for a price of $20m.

The acquisition marks the company’s entry into the suezmax tanker sector and the vessel will become the largest vessel in the company’s fleet which is now comprises of two MR1 tankers and three small chemical tankers.

It is the second suezmax SKS has sold this year, having offloaded the 2003-built SKS Saluda to Marshall Shipping in February.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.