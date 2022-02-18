EuropeOperations

Salvage operation to get underway on MOL’s fire-hit car carrier

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 18, 2022
0 80 1 minute read
Portuguese Navy

A salvage operation is set to start on the drifting car carrier Felicity Ace that caught fire on February 16, some 90 nautical miles southwest of the Azores in the Atlantic, while on its way from Emden, Germany to Rhode Island, US. 

MOL Shipmanagement Singapore, managers of the Panama-flagged ship have appointed a salvage company, and an initial salvage team has arrived in the Azores and should be on site today. “Further salvage assets are being readied to attend the vessel,” MOL said in a statement.

“A team of sixteen experts from subsidiary SMIT Salvage was mobilised yesterday and is present on the Azores,” Boskalis said on Friday, adding that a large equipment is en route from Spain and the Netherlands to assist with the fire fighting.

The Portuguese Navy, through the Ponta Delgada Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), has a warship standing by and monitoring the drift of the 6,400 ceu ship. According to its latest report, there are no traces of pollution in the area so far.

The 16-year-old Felicity Ace is reportedly carrying close to 4,000 cars, including Porsches and Bentleys, as well as many Volkswagen and Audi cars. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not currently known. All 22 crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel and taken ashore with assistance from nearby merchant ships and a navy helicopter.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 18, 2022
0 80 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button