Salvors to board burnt Felicity Ace today

The blaze on the 6,400 ceu Felicity Ace off the coast of Portugal’s Azores islands has eased to the point where salvors can now get onboard to hook up a tow line.

The Panama-flagged ship caught fire last Wednesday while on its way from Emden, Germany to Rhode Island, US. The ship is expected to be towed to the Bahamas.

UK risk consultancy Russell Group said the ship has 3,965 cars onboard including brands such as Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini.

The total dollar value of goods on the ship is estimated to be $438m, according to Russell.