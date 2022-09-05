Salvors work round the clock to avert catastrophe off Gibraltar

Oil has washed up on three of Gibraltar’s beaches thus far in the week since the OS 35 bulk carrier collided with the Adam LNG gas carrier, and came to rest on the seabed off Catalan Bay.

Concern remains about the ship breaking up, with salvors working round the clock to remove fuel and strip the vessel of its contents with an eye on potential bad weather coming soon.

“It is important that salvage teams take advantage of every available minute of the good weather for this and thereby avoid as much contamination as possible if the weather turns,” an update from the local government stated. The weather for the coming week around Gibraltar looks benign.

The ship is now surrounded by two booms. The secondary boom is proving effective at containing most of the sheen that escapes the first boom, the government stated, adding that some seepage from the secondary boom is inevitable.

The busy Mediterranean port has been closed for the last week as all resources are devoted to the stricken bulk carrier. Significant damage has been found to the starboard side of the OS 35 including a gash amidship below the waterline about 10 m by 4 m.

A full-scale investigation into the accident is now underway.

The Tuvalu-flagged, 35,363 dwt OS 35, loaded with steel bars, is owned by Greece’s Oldstone Management.

Oman Ship Management, which operates the Adam LNG gas carrier, which was hit by the bulk carrier, while at anchor, said its ship has now been inspected by class and a diving company, who confirmed the structural integrity of the vessel and its seaworthiness. The allision by the OS 35 caused only minor damage to the bulbous bow of the LNG carrier. This morning the gas carrier remains moored in Gibraltar, likely awaiting repairs.