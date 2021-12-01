Samos Steamship orders capesize pair at Nihon Shipyard

Samos Steamship has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Japan’s Nihon Shipyard for the construction of two capesize bulk carriers.

The Greek owner is paying $60.5m for each 181,000 dwt ship with the delivery set for the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively.

According to VesselsValue, Samos Steamship owns a fleet of 18 ships and has seven newbuildings on order at various Japanese yards.

Nihon was established as a joint venture between Japan’s two largest shipbuilders Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United.