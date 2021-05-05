ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

Samskip establishes air freight division

Andrew Cox May 5, 2021
Samskip, best known for its European shortsea box offerings, has launched an air cargo division based at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

Samskip Air will be managed by Hans Blauw. During his 35-year career he has held executive positions with Fairways Group, KLM, Hellman Worldwide, FedEx, TNT and Aircraft Load Management.

Blauw said: “As a career logistics professional, the opportunity to help Samskip Air become a force in air freight logistics was too good to miss, in a market that is currently under-served on quality. The group has exceptional skills in temperature-controlled goods, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods and automotive parts, and there is always room for services that offer reliability, cargo handling expertise, security and robust documentation.”

Samskip Air opened for business this month.

Martijn Tasma, director global forwarding, Samskip Logistics, commented: “In the weeks ahead, we will be presenting Samskip Air and explaining how Samskip has the negotiating power that works to the advantage of its air freight customers and the support network to de-risk the air freight supply chain.”

Other container lines are making similar airfreight moves, most notably France’s CMA CGM.

