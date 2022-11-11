AsiaGas

Samsung and KSS Line to develop hydrogen and ammonia seaborne trades together

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 11, 2022
Samsung C&T Corp, the construction and trading arm of South Korea’s Samsung Group, is teaming with compatriot shipping firm KSS Line is develop a fleet of hydrogen and ammonia carriers.

KSS Line is the country’s only owner with current experience of shipping ammonia.

The two parties will work to source hydrogen and ammonia overseas and bring it back to South Korea where Seoul has indicated the two energy forms will be an important part of the nation’s energy mix in the coming decades.

South Korean shipyards are busy bringing a host of hydrogen and ammonia carrier designs to market.

