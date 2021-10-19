Samsung Heavy celebrates massive $1.7bn order with delivery dates pushed back to 2027

The busy docks at Samsung Heavy Industries have just got a sizeable extra chunk of business with delivery dates an extraordinary six years away. The Korean yard confirmed today a massive $1.7bn order to supply blocks, parts and designs for seven shuttle tankers thought to be for Novatek in Russia, a deal that has been many months in the making.

The components will be delivered by early 2027 to be used for the Russian state-run natural gas producer’s Arctic LNG2 project.

Samsung Heavy has smashed its annual sales target in what is turning out to be a banner year for Korean shipbuilding in general.