Samsung Heavy debuts a liquefied hydrogen fuel cell system

Samsung Heavy Industries has debuted a liquefied hydrogen fuel cell system. The South Korean shipbuilding major has received an approval in principle from DNV for its polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell, which it has developed in association with compatriot firms Bumhan Fuel Cell, Jungwoo ENE and S&SYS.

In 2020, Bloom Energy and Samsung Heavy Industries signed a joint development agreement to design and develop fuel cell-powered ships.

Haeki Jang, vice president of shipbuilding and drilling sales engineering at the Korean yard, commented at the time: “Our goal is to replace all existing main engines and generator engines with these highly efficient solid oxide fuel cells.”

Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, South Korea’s two other top shipbuilding conglomerates, are also busy developing their own fuel cell solutions.