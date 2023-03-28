AsiaShipyardsTech

Samsung Heavy debuts chatbot

Sam Chambers March 28, 2023
Chatbots, which have been introduced in businesses with customer service work including financial and public institutions, are also being used in the shipbuilding industry.

Samsung Heavy Industries has developed SBOT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, and applied it to ship design.

SBOT provides answers by finding lessons learned, various regulations and and contract information accumulated in in-house systems.

SBOT includes an automation function that can easily handle repetitive tasks with a simple command.

