AsiaShipyards

Samsung Heavy introduces infectious disease prevention ship design

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 15, 2020
0 0 1 minute read

South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industry has introduced the world’s first vessel design featuring infectious disease mitigation facilities.

The shipbuilder has obtained approval in principle (AIP) for infectious disease mitigation arrangement notation from classification society ABS and claimed that the ship design could prevent the spread of infection during ship operations with facilities including an isolation space that can maintain negative pressure, separate medical support and laundry facilities, and a ventilation system to prevent diffusion.

Additionally, it has improved space utilization by equipping all facilities to prevent the spread of contagion in the cabin area.

“This is the first technology certification that satisfies the latest regulation of protecting crew safety from epidemics like COVIDF-19. We will continue to strengthen cooperation with Samsung Heavy Industries to develop new technologies that the times require,” said Gareth Burton, president of technology division at ABS.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 15, 2020
0 0 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button