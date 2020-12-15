Samsung Heavy introduces infectious disease prevention ship design

South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industry has introduced the world’s first vessel design featuring infectious disease mitigation facilities.

The shipbuilder has obtained approval in principle (AIP) for infectious disease mitigation arrangement notation from classification society ABS and claimed that the ship design could prevent the spread of infection during ship operations with facilities including an isolation space that can maintain negative pressure, separate medical support and laundry facilities, and a ventilation system to prevent diffusion.

Additionally, it has improved space utilization by equipping all facilities to prevent the spread of contagion in the cabin area.

“This is the first technology certification that satisfies the latest regulation of protecting crew safety from epidemics like COVIDF-19. We will continue to strengthen cooperation with Samsung Heavy Industries to develop new technologies that the times require,” said Gareth Burton, president of technology division at ABS.

