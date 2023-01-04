AsiaShipyards

Samsung Heavy presses ahead with floating nuclear power plants

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has developed a conceptual design for a floating nuclear power plant based on compact molten salt reactor (CMSR) technology.

The CMSR power barge concept, approved by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), supplies electricity and thermal energy produced by utilising CMSR technology developed by Denmark’s Seaborg. The two companies teamed up last year to develop floating nuclear power solutions.

Samsung Heavy said the facility takes about two years to build and costs less, with fewer constraints for site selection and facility condition. It can be fitted with two to eight 100 MW CMSRs, depending on the demand for power production.

The aim is to commercialise the unit by 2028 after completing the detailed design of all power generation facilities. The units are expected to be used as an alternative to existing fossil fuel power generation facilities, but also as an electricity and thermal energy source for industrial heating systems, hydrogen production, and seawater desalination facilities.

