Samsung Heavy to close Ningbo yard

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has announced it will close one of its Chinese plants in Ningbo in the coming months.

Samsung Heavy has two block manufacturing plants in China – one in Ningbo and the other at Rongcheng.

In the past, Samsung Heavy did toy with the idea of making Ningbo a fully fledged shipbuilder, but it has stuck to its block building roots. The yard started operations in 1997. More than 1,000 workers at the yard have recently gone on strike to protest the facility’s imminent closure.