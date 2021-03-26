Samsung Heavy wins $2.48bn boxship order from Evergreen

Taiwanese line Evergreen has confirmed an order for twenty 15,000 teu boxships at Korean yard Samsung Heavy Industries.

Evergreen had recently announced its intentions to order the twenty ships as part of its fleet expansion plans, with Samsung amongst the yards shortlisted that included Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Jiangnan Shipbuilding, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Samsung says the order is worth KRW2.8trn ($2.48bn), with deliveries expected by June 2025.

Alphaliner data shows Evergreen currently operates a fleet of 197 ships with a total capacity of 1.314m teu, making it the seventh largest containerline in the world. According to Alphaliner, Evergreen has the largest orderbook of any line with 76 ships on order with a total capacity of 717,305 teu.