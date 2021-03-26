AsiaContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Samsung Heavy wins $2.48bn boxship order from Evergreen

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 26, 2021
Taiwanese line Evergreen has confirmed an order for twenty 15,000 teu boxships at Korean yard Samsung Heavy Industries.

Evergreen had recently announced its intentions to order the twenty ships as part of its fleet expansion plans, with Samsung amongst the yards shortlisted that included Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Jiangnan Shipbuilding, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Samsung says the order is worth KRW2.8trn ($2.48bn), with deliveries expected by June 2025.

Alphaliner data shows Evergreen currently operates a fleet of 197 ships with a total capacity of 1.314m teu, making it the seventh largest containerline in the world. According to Alphaliner, Evergreen has the largest orderbook of any line with 76 ships on order with a total capacity of 717,305 teu.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

