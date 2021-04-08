Samsung Heavy wins approvals for wind turbine installation vessel

South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has scored a hat-trick of approvals in principle (AiPs) for its LNG + SOFC wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

Backed by classification societies American Shipping Bureau (ABS), DNV and Lloyd’s Register, the so-called ECO-WTIV complies with new emissions targets through the adoption LNG-fueled engines, solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), and energy storage system (ESS), which can, according to SHI, reduce CO2 emissions by around 50% compared to existing ships powered by diesel engines.

“As the offshore wind industry grows, which is one of the pillars of the Green New Deal Policy, there will be more demand for WTIVs. It is very meaningful now that we secured our independent model featuring diverse cutting-edge green technologies,” said Wang K. Lee, vice president of SHI offshore business division.

In December 2020, SHI also teamed up with Korean wind turbine equipment producer Hyosung Heavy Industries to develop a new jacking system for the WTIV.

To this date, SHI has delivered three WTIV units, with first order dating back to 2010.