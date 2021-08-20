Samsung Heavy’s ammonia developments advance

Class society DNV has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for a fuel ready concept for a VLCC with dual fuel diesel/ammonia as a potential fuel combination after conversion from dual fuel diesel/LNG. The newly released ‘Gas Fuelled Ammonia’ notation has also been applied in the process.

“The global maritime industry is at a critical juncture in terms of being ready to respond with low-carbon ship design. Through DNV’s AiP for ammonia fuel ready design, SHI is making an effort for commercialisation of alternative fuel solutions for global shipowners considering newbuildings or converting ammonia-fuelled ships in the future,” said Ho-hyun Jeong, head of SHI’s engineering operations.

SHI is also in an advanced stage of developing an ammonia-fuelled aframax in partnership with Malaysian flagship line, MISC and engine maker MAN Energy Solutions.