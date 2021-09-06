Samsung Heavy’s autonomous journey takes another step forward

Samsung Heavy Industries revealed today a successful first demonstration of its new ship collision avoidance system.

The shipbuilder’s remote autonomous navigation system, known as Samsung Autonomous Ship (SAS), helped two autonomous ships avoid a collision by detecting each other in seas off the southwestern island of Gageo.

A 9,200 dwt ship from Mokpo National Maritime University and a 300-ton tug of Samsung Heavy were used to demonstrate the collision avoidance system.

In October last year, Samsung Heavy successfully navigated its 300-ton remote autonomous ship in seas off Geoje Island via a remote control system at a research center located in Daejeon, 250 km away from the sea.

Samsung Heavy plans to commercialise its independently developed autonomous navigation system SAS next year.