Samudera Shipping names Bani Mulia as CEO in management reshuffle

Singapore-listed Indonesia shipping company Samudera Shipping Line has announced the appointment of Bani Mulia as chief executive officer of the company effective from September 1.

The appointment is part of the company’s board and management restructuring, which sees the current CEO Asmari Prayitno being re-deployed in the Samudera Indonesia Group to focus on the development of Indonesia domestic shipping business.

Bani Mulia, son of Samudera chairman Masli Mulia, has been working in the group since 2001 and has served various management roles. He is currently also the vice chairman of Sea Transportation Permanent Committee at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN).

“The leadership transition during this period is timely and important, to ensure continuity of our brand and service standing going forward, and I am confident that Bani’s years of experience in the industry will prime him well to chart a sustainable growth path for the Company in the post-Covid shipping era,” said chairman Masli Mulia.