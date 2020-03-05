Home Sector Containers Samudera Shipping offloads feeder boxship March 5th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Containers

Singapore-listed Indonesian owner Samudera Shipping Line has announced that it has sold its 2005-built 378 teu containership Sinar Jepara as part of the company’s strategy to clear out its Indonesian-flagged fleet.

The vessel has fetched a price of $1.16m, and Samudera will use the proceeds from the sale for working capital and business expansion.

Samudera said the company is restricted from owning and registering new Indonesia-flagged vessels under the current Indonesia shipping law and it has adopted a strategic approach of gradually selling or scrapping the existing Indonesia-flagged vessels.

According to Samudera, it has ceased its container shipping services in domestic routes within Indonesia and will continue participation in the bulk and tanker business through joint ventures in the country, while the company will continue to provide shipping services for international routes.