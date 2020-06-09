Sanctions against IRISL come into effect

The Trump administration yesterday imposed sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its Shanghai-based subsidiary E-Sail Shipping Company suggesting the line was involved in the moving of weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions, previously announced in December, went into effect after a 180-day wind-down period to allow humanitarian goods companies time to find alternative methods to ship their cargoes into the Middle Eastern nation.

“Now that this generous delay has come to an end, those in the commercial and maritime industries doing business with Iran must use carriers or shipping methods other than IRISL or E-Sail; any government, entity or individual that chooses to continue doing business with IRISL and/or E-Sail now risks exposure to US WMD sanctions,” US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a statement yesterday.