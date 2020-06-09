Sanctions against IRISL come into effect

The Trump administration yesterday imposed sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its Shanghai-based subsidiary E-Sail Shipping Company suggesting the line was involved in the moving of weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions, previously announced in December, went into effect after a 180-day wind-down period to allow humanitarian goods companies time to find alternative methods to ship their cargoes into the Middle Eastern nation.

“Now that this generous delay has come to an end, those in the commercial and maritime industries doing business with Iran must use carriers or shipping methods other than IRISL or E-Sail; any government, entity or individual that chooses to continue doing business with IRISL and/or E-Sail now risks exposure to US WMD sanctions,” US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a statement yesterday.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

