Sangomar FPSO work kicks off

Conversion works have kicked off on Woodside’s 323m-long very large crude carrier (VLCC) set to become the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility for the Sangomar field offshore Senegal, West Africa.

The VLCC arrived at the COSCO shipyard in Dalian, China in mid-February following a 4000 km-plus journey from Batam in Indonesia.

“This is a major milestone for the project and Woodside,” said Paul Moscardini, shipyard manager who has mobilised to China to oversee the conversion.

“Our Woodside team based at the Dalian shipyard is looking forward to working with our contractor, MODEC, and getting to know the facility.”

Before it departed Indonesia, the vessel had to be cleaned of residual hydrocarbons, and its tank bulkhead thickness inspected to confirm the hull’s structural integrity and aid development of the refurbishment scope, Australian operator Woodside explained.

Woodside said that other shipyards in China will also be used to complete the work necessary for the vessel’s conversion to an FPSO.

In parallel, it has mobilised an engineering and project management team to Modec’s office in Singapore. Japan’s Modec is in charge of the FPSO project, which it scored in January this year.

The Sangomar field, containing both oil and gas, is located 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal’s capital, and will be the country’s first offshore oil development.

First oil production from the FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor is targeted in 2023, with the Sangomar field development phase 1 targeting approximately 230m barrels of crude oil, at an initial peak rate of 100,000 Bbls /day.