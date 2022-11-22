Sanmar Shipping returns to Maersk Tankers’ LR2 pool

Denmark’s Maersk Tankers has welcomed Indian tanker player Sanmar Shipping back as a pool partner. The Chennai-based firm, which operates a fleet of ten ships, comprising eight tankers and two LPG carriers, has re-joined Maersk Tankers’ LR2 pool with the 2004-built Sanmar Sangeet .

“We have had the pleasure of working with Sanmar for many years, during which time we have been focused on finding the right deployment solutions for its vessels,” remarked Susanne Jensen, global head of partner sales and service at Maersk Tankers.

Maersk Tankers said Sanmar joins its pool at a time when freight markets are rallying but the need to decarbonise is becoming ever more pressing. “With Sanmar Shipping investing heavily in fuel and energy-efficiency technology, Maersk Tankers’ pool set-up is a good fit,” the company said, adding that it provides a fuel optimisation service and rewards partners who invest in fuel efficiency through its bunker adjustment methodology.

Commenting on joining Maersk Tankers’ pools, Subba Rao, managing director at Sanmar Shipping, said: “Sanmar has always believed in values before profits, growth with responsibility and a unique chemistry with people and nature, which much about sums up our relationship with Maersk.”

Maersk Tankers manages spot pools for tankers from 10,000 dwt to aframax and LR2 size. The company said it will be looking to forge more partnerships across all markets, building on its global presence with offices in Copenhagen, Houston, Mumbai and Singapore.