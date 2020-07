Japanese tanker owner Sansho Kaiun has placed an order at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) for the construction of a 61,000 dwt ultramax bulker.

Both Advanced Shipping & Trading and VesselsValue report that the price of the newbuild bulker is $23m and delivery is scheduled in 2022.

The order marks Sansho Kaiun’s entry into the dry bulk shipping business. It currently operates a fleet of 25 small product tankers ranging from 9,000 dwt to 21,000 dwt.