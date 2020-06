Japanese tanker owner Sansho Kaiun has placed an order at compatriot shipyard Usuki for the construction of two 19,700 dwt product tankers.

According to Allied Shipbroking, the two vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2022. The contract value was not disclosed.

Sansho Kaiun specialises in the operation of small product tankers. VesselsValue data shows the company currently owns a fleet of 25 small product tankers with a total capacity of 447,300 dwt.