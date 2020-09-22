AsiaDry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Santoku Senpaku adds ultramax pair at DACKS

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 22, 2020
0 58 Less than a minute

Japanese owner Santoku Senpaku has returned to Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) for the order of two ultramax bulk carriers.

Allied Shipbroking reports that the company ordered two 61,000 dwt ships at the yard with delivery scheduled in 2022. While the value of the order was not disclosed, the price of a 61,000 dwt bulker is currently around $23m.

The order adds to two ultramax bulkers of the same type under construction at DACKS. The two vessels have been launched and are set to be delivered this year.

VesselsValue data shows Santoku Senpaku currently owns a fleet of 62 vessels, including 50 bulkers. 

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close