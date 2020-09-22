Santoku Senpaku adds ultramax pair at DACKS

Japanese owner Santoku Senpaku has returned to Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) for the order of two ultramax bulk carriers.

Allied Shipbroking reports that the company ordered two 61,000 dwt ships at the yard with delivery scheduled in 2022. While the value of the order was not disclosed, the price of a 61,000 dwt bulker is currently around $23m.

The order adds to two ultramax bulkers of the same type under construction at DACKS. The two vessels have been launched and are set to be delivered this year.

VesselsValue data shows Santoku Senpaku currently owns a fleet of 62 vessels, including 50 bulkers.