Santos awards Dorado platform contract to Sapura Energy

Malaysia’s Sapura Energy has been awarded a contract by Australia’s Santos to design, construct and install the wellhead platform for the Dorado project, in the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Western Australia.

The platform will be an unmanned installation, located at 90 m water depth over the Dorado oil and gas field, hosting the development wells and gas reinjection wells with minimal processing facilities, remotely operated from a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility around two km away.

Santos managing director and CEO Kevin Gallagher, said: “This contract for the wellhead platform is the project’s last significant commitment as we progress towards a project final investment decision around the middle of next year.”

Dorado is an integrated oil and gas project which is planned to be developed in two phases. The initial development involves the production of oil and condensate through a wellhead platform and FPSO.

Santos holds an 80% interest in the Dorado project and is the operator. The remaining interest is held by Carnarvon Petroleum.