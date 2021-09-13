Santos awards Dorado subsea FEED contract to Atteris

Engineering services provider Atteris has won a contract from Santos to deliver the subsea front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Dorado development project offshore Western Australia.

The engineering design work will include flow assurance definition and design of the subsea system connecting the wellhead platform to the FPSO, including the flexible flowlines, dynamic risers and a mid-water arch structure.

Atteris general manager, Dermot O’Brien, said: “Following Atteris’ work on the pre-FEED last year, we are delighted that Santos has trusted Atteris to continue contributing to the Dorado project in the FEED phase.”

Located in the Bedout Sub-basin, the Santos-operated Dorado is an integrated oil and gas project. The field is located at a water depth of approximately 95 m.