Oslo-listed OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has secured a contract with Santos for two vessels in Australia.

Santos has chartered the 2013-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Far Senator and the 2008-built platform supply vessel Far Seeker for around 390 days each.

The ships will support drilling activities commencing in the second quarter of 2022. Australian operator has options to extend the charters. Financial details have not been disclosed.