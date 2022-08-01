AmericasAsiaEuropeOffshore

Sapura and Paratus JV secures contract extension for pipelay support vessel in Brazil

Adis Ajdin August 1, 2022
Seabras Sapura, a Brazilian joint venture between Paratus Energy Services, formerly Seadrill New Finance, and Sapura Energy, has secured a two-year contract extension with Petrobras for the 2015-built pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Sapura Esmeralda.

The Rio de Janeiro-based Seabras has a fleet of six subsea service vessels, all currently operating under contract in Brazil providing support, installation and flexible pipe laying.

The PLSV sextet is fixed under long-term contracts with a backlog at the end of July 2022 of $940m. The contract for Sapura Esmeralda commences on August 2.

In a trading update on July 29, Paratus also reported a contract award by Brazil’s Enauta Energia for the 2015-built PLSV Sapura Onix to carry out work on the Atlanta field in the Santos Basin from December 2023.

