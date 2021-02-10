AsiaOffshore

Sapura Energy awarded new contracts worth $457m

Sapura Energy

Malaysia’s Sapura Energy has revealed recent contract wins worth a total of MYR1.85bn ($457.5m).

The contracts include projects with Saudi Aramco under a long-term agreement in the Zuluf, Ribyan and Abu Safah oil fields, offshore Saudi Arabia. Work scope includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation & installation and pre-commissioning of jackets for three new wellhead platforms at the three oil fields.

“We are honoured to be awarded the CRPO 59 contract by Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers”, said Sapura Energy president and CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin. “This is a significant win for Sapura Energy, proving our technical capabilities. It also strengthens our strategy to grow the business and expand our presence in the Middle East.”

The company has also secured a contract for the installation of wellhead platforms and pipelines and the removal of wellhead platforms for Chevron in Thailand, a transportation and installation of offshore pipelines contract with PTTEP Sarawak Oil, as well as a sub-contract for the transportation and installation of a wellhead platform jacket and topside at the Kasawari Gas Development Project with Heerema Marine Contractors. It has also secured deals with Petronas and Malaysia LNG.

Sapura Energy’s drilling arm has also secured a contract extension from Shell in Brunei for semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig Sapura Pelaut. The extension is for a period of 145 days, commencing in April 2021.

