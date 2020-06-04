Sapura Energy secures $180m worth of new contracts

Sapura Energy secures $180m worth of new contracts

June 4th, 2020 Asia, Offshore 0 comments

Malaysian offshore service provider Sapura Energy has secured five new contracts worth RM766m ($180m) in total.

Sapura Offshore, a subsidiary of Sapura Energy, was awarded two pipeline replacement projects by Shell, one in Brunei and the other in Singapore.

The company has also secured a contract from Hess for transportation and installation of offshore facilities in Malaysia and an EPCI contract from Carigali-PTTEPI for the Additional Andalas pipeline project phase 4 development in the adjacent Malaysia Thailand Joint Development Area.

Additionally, Sapura Energy (Thailand) received an award from Chevron for its asset retirement offshore removal campaign in Thailand.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.