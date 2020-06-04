Home Sector Offshore Sapura Energy secures $180m worth of new contracts June 4th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Malaysian offshore service provider Sapura Energy has secured five new contracts worth RM766m ($180m) in total.

Sapura Offshore, a subsidiary of Sapura Energy, was awarded two pipeline replacement projects by Shell, one in Brunei and the other in Singapore.

The company has also secured a contract from Hess for transportation and installation of offshore facilities in Malaysia and an EPCI contract from Carigali-PTTEPI for the Additional Andalas pipeline project phase 4 development in the adjacent Malaysia Thailand Joint Development Area.

Additionally, Sapura Energy (Thailand) received an award from Chevron for its asset retirement offshore removal campaign in Thailand.