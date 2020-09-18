Sapura Energy secures $203m worth of new contracts

Malaysian offshore service provider Sapura Energy has secured a series of new contracts worth a total of MYR840m ($203m).

In South America, the company was awarded a engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope project by Eni for works at an offshore block in Mexico. The contract includes transport and installation of the Amoca platform and the pipeline and subsea cable interconnecting the Amoca and Mizton platforms with the FPSO unit. The works are expected to be completed by fourth quarter of 2022.

Sapura’s joint venture company with Seadrill, Sapura Navegacao Maritima, has been awarded a 12-month extension to the contract for the operation of pipe-laying support vessel Sapura Esmeralda by Petrobras.

Additionally, the company secured a contract from Foxtrot International for the provision of its tender assist drilling rig Sapura Berani services in Ivory Coast. The contract is for three wells plus one well extension, commencing in the first quarter of 2022.