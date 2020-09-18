AsiaOffshore

Sapura Energy secures $203m worth of new contracts

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 18, 2020
0 106 Less than a minute

Malaysian offshore service provider Sapura Energy has secured a series of new contracts worth a total of MYR840m ($203m).

In South America, the company was awarded a engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope project by Eni for works at an offshore block in Mexico. The contract includes transport and installation of the Amoca platform and the pipeline and subsea cable interconnecting the Amoca and Mizton platforms with the FPSO unit. The works are expected to be completed by fourth quarter of 2022.

Sapura’s joint venture company with Seadrill, Sapura Navegacao Maritima, has been awarded a 12-month extension to the contract for the operation of pipe-laying support vessel Sapura Esmeralda by Petrobras.

Additionally, the company secured a contract from Foxtrot International for the provision of its tender assist drilling rig Sapura Berani services in Ivory Coast. The contract is for three wells plus one well extension, commencing in the first quarter of 2022.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close