Sapura Energy wins $244m in contracts

Malaysia’s Sapura Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries in engineering and construction have been awarded contracts with a combined value of approximately RM1bn ($244m).

Sapura Fabrication has secured a variation order from Mubadala Petroleum for gas and condensate mercury removal unit facilities under the existing EPCIC contract for Pegaga development project. The location of the work is off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia, expected to be completed by Q3 2022.

The same unit won a contract with Hess Exploration for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for full field development phase 4A facilities North Malay Basin under the Petronas frame agreement. The contract scope includes Kangsar, Dahlia and Teratai fields, with works expected to be completed by Q12025.

It also landed a work order from Petronas for Bayan gas redevelopment phase 2 project under the Pan Malaysia transportation and installation of offshore facilities 2021 campaign. The work duration is for this year.

In addition, Sapura Technology Solutions has been awarded with a price agreement for supply, maintenance, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of total management system and SETEL for Petronas station. The contract became effective January 1 this year.

Furthermore, Sapura Offshore secured a work order for Bakau NAG development project with Petronas during this year. It also won a work order for Bayan gas redevelopment phase 2 project with the same operator. The work duration is for the calendar year 2021.

Sapura Energy has recently appointed Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib as its new president and CEO, replacing Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin who has retired after leading the group for more than 25 years.