Sapura Energy wins new contracts worth $148m

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 18, 2020
Sapura Energy

Malaysia’s Sapura Energy has announced the award of several contracts in both engineering and drilling worth a total of around MYR611m ($148.84m).

Sapura Fabrication in Qatar has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Golfe to provide engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of two sixteen-inch pipelines connecting three platforms in the Al-Khalij Field, Block 6. Work is expected to be completed by April 2022.

Sapura Fabrication has also won a contract locally with Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, transportation & installation and hook-up & commissioning of host tie-in and brownfield modification work for the Additional Andalas Pipeline Project phase 4 development in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area. Works is scheduled to be completed by July 2022.

Additionally, Sapura Energy’s drilling arm Sapura Drilling Holdings was awarded a contract by Total Exploration and Production Congo for the provision of its tender assist drilling rig Sapura Berani. The rig will be used for three wells offshore Congo for a period of three months, with an option for an additional well.

