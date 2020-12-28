Middle EastOffshore

Saudi Arabia announces four new oil and gas fields

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 28, 2020
0 105 Less than a minute

Saudi Arabia has announced that the country’s national oil and gas group Saudi Aramco has discovered four new oil and gas fields in the country’s territorial waters.

According to Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, non-conventional oil has been discovered in Al-Reesh oil field, northwest of Dhahran, while non-conventional gas has also been discovered in Al-Sarrah reservoir at Al-Minahhaz well, southwest of the Ghawar oil field.

The minister said the discovery at Al-Reesh field is especially important as it shows the potential to produce extra light crude oil.

Saudi Aramco is still working on determining the size and volume of the newly discovered fields.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, has around 17% of the world’s proven petroleum reserves.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 28, 2020
0 105 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button