Saudi Arabian yard steps up service offerings

Saudi Arabian yard International Maritime Industries (IMI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) to explore opportunities in various areas within the maritime sector. As part of the agreement, CSM will utilise IMI’s facilities within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, located in Ras Al Khair on Saudi Arabia’s east coast.

The partnership will focus on newbuild supervision services, sustainability concepts, performance optimisation, and catering and provision management for the IMI workforce. It will also dedicate resources to procurement and logistics arrangements, as well as recruitment processes and HR solutions.

Mark O’Neil, CEO of CSM, said: “We look forward to working with IMI on the exciting journey of building a state-of-the-art and technologically advanced shipyard. We have been impressed by IMI’s ambitious plans.”