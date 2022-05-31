Saudi Arabian yard teams with Keppel’s rig designer

Saudi Arabian yard International Maritime Industries (IMI) and rig designer Keppel LeTourneau Middle East (KLET), a subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), have struck a deal to collaborate on the design and construction of mobile offshore drilling units.

Under the letter of intent, KLET, with over 20 rigs in Saudi Arabia built to its proprietary designs, will provide engineering and construction support as well as rig components to IMI through kit construction and licence agreements, which will be entered into on a per-rig basis.

The companies said they will also explore the development and application of new technologies, such as digitalisation, energy storage, and decarbonisation, to further optimise the rig designs. In addition, KLET will assist IMI in the development and training of its workforce during the rig detailed design engineering phase, which will be led by IMI’s engineers at its shipyard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia.

IMI, a shipbuilding joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell and Hyundai Heavy Industries, is the largest shipyard in the Mena region, providing newbuild and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial vessels.

“This deal will strengthen our rig building capabilities and support our efforts to build an advanced maritime facility that will drive the development of the maritime industry in Saudi Arabia,” asserted Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI.