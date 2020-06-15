Saudi Aramco suspends Shelf Drilling jackup contract

June 15th, 2020 Middle East, Offshore 0 comments

UAE-based drilling rig operator Shelf Drilling has announced that has received a notification from its customer to suspend operations for the High Island IV jackup rig for a period of up to 12 months.

The rig will be suspended at zero dayrate and the contract for the rig will be automatically extended for a period equal to the suspension period.

The 1980-built High Island IV has been working with Saudi Aramco since 2007. Prior to the contract suspension, the rig was fixed with a ten year contract until February 2030 at $80,000 per day.

